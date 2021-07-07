The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is joining in Oregon’s “grand reopening” with a weekend of world class jazz and do-it-yourself stone sculpture this Friday, July 9, through Sunday, July 11. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Friday evening, July 9, with an intimate concert featuring master jazz guitarist John Stowell with one of his favorite collaborators, the legendary jazz bassist Bob Bowman.
Bay City is getting a reputation for hosting great jazz performances thanks to Stowell and his troup of top-flight musician friends. Friday’s concert will be divided into two sets, allowing for an intermission when concert-goers can tour the downstairs gallery which is currently featuring carvings by our very own Discovery in Stone carvers. Suggested donation is $30 per ticket. The show will be broadcast live on KAYN, 92.9FM for those within range of the local public radio station.
On Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, the BCAC will be hosting its fourth Discovery in Stone workshop for 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. There will be plenty of sandstone and black basalt for participants to carve, so come find a stone that speaks to you! Tuition is by donation, tools and stone will be supplied, and there will be instructional support available.
Participants are invited to exhibit their carvings in the main gallery, so come and make something, or bring some of your previous stone creations to share. There will be a casual gallery opening during the last hours of the Sunday workshop from 3-5 giving folks a chance to see how it's done and then see the results in the gallery.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall, recording studio, and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of community, art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the coast.
To reserve concert tickets or for more information call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email:
