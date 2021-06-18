The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is pleased to announce, thanks to generous support from the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, will be offering a summer full of art fun for ages K – 12. The best part, it is free for all youth participants from any school district and county.
This summer the BCAC will be providing comprehensive, hands-on art education and learning opportunities including theatre, horticulture and landscape design, character drawing, and a muralism camp to name a few. Pre-registration is required for all camps. Due to COVID-19 cohort limitations, space is limited and camps are first come, first serve for registration.
During the summer youth arts program, students will experience a wide variety of art mediums and techniques as a way to explore their own forms of self-expression and artistic interests. This summer we are welcoming new instructors that will provide innovative and exciting new camp offerings for junior high and high school students.
The Muralism camp will focus on creating a mural at the Bay City Skate Park that will capture the themes of our local region communicated in an artistic fashion that compliments the Community Skate Park atmosphere. This is a great way for high school students throughout the county to come together and create a community collaboration art piece that will be present for locals and visitors to experience and enjoy for decades to come.
Located in downtown Tillamook, the Hoquarton Historical Interpretive Center location will host the Horticulture and Landscape Design camp. This is a camp designed for middle and high school students to learn hand-on, outdoor space art forms including bench-building, place making, landscape designing, native and invasive plant identification, botanical drawing and photography skills, permaculture and much more.
For the younger elementary age artists, there will be offered a variety of visual and performance art options including character drawing, introduction to mosaics and a variety of theatre camps.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, yoga studio, dining hall and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It is also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of art, expression and reverence for the beauty of the North Coast. Contact us today to join us for a wonderful summer of youth artistic fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.