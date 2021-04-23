The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) is pleased to announce the next in its 2021 Live-stream Concert Series, featuring master jazz guitarist John Stowell and legendary Portland jazz singer Anandi Gefroh, at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 24. John Stowell is one of the world’s true jazz masters, specializing in the intricate “chord-melody” style of jazz guitar. He has performed and taught in over 20 countries in his 45-year career (www.johnstowell.com), and has been hosting and performing jazz concerts at the BCAC for over 20 years. Anandi Gefroh is one of the most gifted jazz singers to come out of Portland’s jazz scene, and is a regular collaborator with Stowell. This special concert is being co-produced by Coast Community Radio (CCR), and will be simulcast via live-stream from the Bay City Arts Center’s YouTube channel, and over the local radio waves on KAYN, 92.9FM.
Concert link: https://youtu.be/aRIx2IOm8a4
Saturday’s live stream show is free, with donations strongly encouraged to help keep great musicians coming to this unique bayside venue. Donations can be made via the BCAC’s website: https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com. Ten in-person tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, to supplement the performers’ income, and to provide the inspiration that comes from a live audience. Suggested donation is $30 per ticket.
In addition to donations and ticket sales, Jazz in Bay City is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Matt Toshima, the City of Bay City, Coast Community Radio and the BCAC Board of Directors. Those interested in supporting or sponsoring the BCAC’s concert series are encouraged to email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall, recording studio, and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of community, art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the coast.
To reserve tickets or for more information call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email: baycityartscenter@gmail.com
