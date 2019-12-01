The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) will host their annual Lasagna-thon Fundraiser dinner and silent auction from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Price is $20 per person.
Join the BCAC for an evening of fun and food. The event will feature a silent auction, live music, and all you can eat lasagna, salad, and dessert. Gluten free and vegetarian options are available. They will also feature their members of the December Artists of the Month.
Contact the BCAC office to purchase tickets at 503-377-9620. If you have a piece of art you would like to donate to the silent auction, contact the BCAC.
