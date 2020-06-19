The Bay City Arts Center (BCAC) has announced the first stage of its gradual reopening with a “Discovery in Stone” workshop to be held the weekend of June 27-28. Stone carving is an activity that lends itself well to social distancing and participants are always encouraged to wear face masks and eye protection, even without the risk of viruses.
“Because this is a fairly safe type of event, we may do stone carving more often this summer,” said Charlie Wooldridge of the BCAC in a press release. “We’re thinking of holding workshops once a month through the early fall if we see enough interest from the community.”
Most aspects of Discovery in Stone will stay the same: the art studio and grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day for carving; tuition will be by donation; stone and tools will be supplied; and instruction will be available. The main differences this summer: the need for pre-registration; and that face masks will be mandatory for all participants.
To register for the June Discovery in Stone workshop, call Charlie at 503-842-7013 or send an email to baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall and radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends who come together in the name of art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the North Coast. The BCAC Board of Directors is looking forward to getting the Arts Center back to a regular schedule of monthly art shows, First Friday receptions, and, of course, its legendary pancake breakfasts, as circumstances allow.
