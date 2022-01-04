The Afterschool Program will offer area youth in grades K-8 with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) based learning opportunities throughout the school year. Follow on Facebook and the website @ www.baycityartscenter.weebly.com for afterschool program opportunities at the BCAC and partner school locations.
The Afterschool Program will kick off on Monday, Jan. 10, from 3:30- 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with two sessions of Theatre & Improv Workshops open to grades 4th - 8th held at the Bay City Arts Center facility. This course will be led by visiting artist Lanessa Long. Long has been studying at a theatre academy in France for the past few months honing her theatre, clowning and improv skills; bringing what she has learned back to Tillamook to enrich the skills of our area youth.
Pre-registration is required for all BCAC afterschool program workshops. All participants will be required to wear masks and socially distance, regardless of vaccination status.
If you are interested in volunteering or teaching an afterschool workshop, please contact Leeauna at (503) 842-2701 or kidarttillamook@gmail.com. ALL interested adults are required to pass a background check to be eligible to participate in any BCAC youth program.
