Rob Scheps Trio Offers Special Christmas Concert at BCAC Dec 19th
The Bay City Arts Center is pleased to announce the final show in its 2021 Jazz Series with a special Holiday Jazz
Concert featuring master jazz saxophonist, flutist and composer Rob Scheps on Sunday, December 19th, starting at
3PM. Scheps is one of the world’s leading jazz players, having performed with Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, Liza
Manelli, The Teptations and Buddy Rich. Joining Rob are two of the most in-demand young players on today’s Portland
jazz scene: painist Wes Georgiev, and bassist Patrick Golitchnik. This world class trio will play cool jazz versions of
holiday favorites including Christmas songs, carols, and Chanukah music. It will be an all-ages show, and there are 30
in-person tickets available, Tickets are $25 each with reservation. Any remaining tickets will be offered at the door for
$30. Face masks and proof of vaccination will be required for entry.
Jazz in Bay City is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors including John Stowell, Rob Scheps, Matt
Toshima, the City of Bay City, and the BCAC Board of Directors. Those interested in supporting or sponsoring the
BCAC’s concert series are encouraged to email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
The Bay City Arts Center is a community workshop, gallery, art school, auditorium, dining hall, recording studio, and
radio station wrapped up in one historic building in downtown Bay City. It’s also a collection of volunteers and friends
who come together in the name of community, art, expression, and reverence for the beauty of the coast.
To reserve tickets or for more information call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email: baycityartscenter@gmail.com
