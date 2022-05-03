The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced the 2022 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards given to individuals, organizations, and projects that have made outstanding contributions to preserving Oregon’s heritage will receive Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards.
Awards recognize action taken to preserve and share Oregon’s heritage over and above the call of duty. “This year’s award recipients represent projects that serve as inspiration and models for preserving Oregon’s stories, especially the lesser told and untold stories,” said Katie Henry, coordinator for the Oregon Heritage Commission.
This year there is a new award category for standout heritage volunteers and recognizing their critical contributions to heritage preservation efforts in Oregon. The 2022 Standout Heritage Volunteers being recognized included Barbara Trout for her fantastic work at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum and Kilchis Point Reserve.
Trout said that she is honored to be part of a team of hard-working staff, dedicated volunteers and generous supporters who work to preserve, promote and enhance Tillamook county's natural and cultural heritage.
She is currently the Museum Board President, and has served on the Board since December 2002.
"This past summer due to staffing shortages I volunteered to open and close Kilchis Point reserve daily, cleaning restrooms, collecting garbage, and offering tours of the reserve," said Trout.
