While Heritage Hill Acres, LLC, previously known as Green Acres, has a new name, its new ownership ties it back to a family business of five generations. A grand opening took place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
The horse boarding facility consists of 63 acres, a 40 stall barn, indoor arena, outdoor arena, big pastures and access to trails. The facility is located at 2915 South Hill Road in Otis.
Owners Kerry Ann Sweitz-Fendt and Seth Fendt took over the lease three months ago and recently closed on it.
“My great-great grandparents purchased it in 1939, which was Howard and Beulah McMillen. It was 90 acres back then of just property.”
The couple made it a dairy farm and sold the milk to Tillamook Creamery. They ran the dairy farm with their children until Sweitz-Fendt’s grandfather took over the operation in the 1960s after serving in the United States Marine Corps.
Laura Sweitz, mother of Sweitz-Fendt, said it was the first dairy farm in Otis.
“In 1964, Arnold was running it when he met my mother-in-law, Mary Lou Sweitz,” Sweitz said. “He married her with five boys and a daughter.”
The couple continued to run the dairy farm and lived in the original farmhouse Howard McMillen built. In 1970, Arnold McMillen and Mary Lou McMillen Sweitz bought the property from Arnold’s parents Howard and Buella McMillen.
Arnold McMillen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1978. The family decided to start selling off some of the land by 1982 but got a portion of it back in 1988, which is still in the family.
“The portion of the land that they didn’t get back was passed to three different owners from 1982 to 2022,” Sweitz-Fendt said. “During that time, the second owners stripped the original farmhouse down to its studs, lifted the home, poured a foundation, added on, and completely remodeled the home to save it.”
At the same time, they also tore down the old milk parlor and decided to build a large horse equestrian center with several stalls and an indoor arena. The business was named Green Acres.
Sweitz-Fendt and her husband purchased 63 acres of the land back. Heritage Hill Acres, LLC is the new name. It is named for the heritage of the family and sits on Hill Road.
“All in all, 40 years later, the rest of the property is back in the McMillen/Sweitz family,” Sweitz-Fendt said. “I, Kerry Ann Sweitz-Fendt, would be the fourth generation and my almost two-year-old son would be the fifth generation living in the original farmhouse. My father was only two years old when he moved to the dairy farm and now my two-year-old son is living in the same room my father did growing up.”
Heritage Hill Acres, LLC remains a boarding facility. Lessons will likely begin in July, as well as horseback rides and other events.
“Five generations – three owners in between,” Sweitz said. “We have 80 acres of the 90 acres back, with 85 of it back into the family.”
Sweitz-Fendt said she owns 34 horses herself. She had done guided trail rides on Mt. Hood and looks forward to starting them here on the coast.
The family is happy to have the business back in the community. It had been closed for a few months before they took over the lease. The family paid over $1 million for the property.
“It’s kind of exciting to have five generations on one property and to be able to get it back,” Sweitz said.
