Bay City resident Stephen Taylor recently published his first book, “Your Cat Won’t Do That!: Observations and Advice for Cat Companions from a Longtime Cat-Sitter.” The book provides guidance on best practices for leaving your cat with a sitter, as well as offering words of wisdom on cat care. The book was published in August.
Taylor said the book grew out of his experience living in California, working part time as a cat sitter for 10 years. His cat sitting business was by word of mouth and no advertising.
“I kept it strictly between friends kind of thing,” Taylor said. “I wound up having a small stable of clients, probably a couple dozen cats, maybe six or seven households.”
Every time Taylor would go to a house, the owners said the cat will do this and that, and Taylor found the cats would not always do what the owners said they would. That became Taylor’s general rule: your cat won’t do that.
“There’s a lot of these things that people sort of do that there could be better ways of going about it,” Taylor said. “I started to compile a list of those things and those became the bare bones of the book.”
Taylor originally wrote the introduction of the book thinking it would be an essay but there was enough material for a short book.
“One of the motivating factors was that I work as a graphic artist and I have for about a quarter of a century now,” Taylor said.
Taylor wanted to write a book and be involved in the total project management of a full book. Taylor designed the cover, did some of the layout and created the website.
While living in California, Taylor worked as a cat care partner at Tony Larussa’s Animal Rescue Foundation, where he helped prepare hundreds of cats for adoption. He worked there from 2011 to 2019, when he moved to Bay City. He would socialize with cats to prepare them for adoption.
The cover model on the book, Taylor’s own cat, passed away last year. He wants to adopt more cats but is hesitant to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he has underlying health conditions.
Taylor said the book was written as a tribute to some of the cats he sat. There are pictures in the book of former clients cats and his own beloved cat. He acknowledged clients in the back of the book.
“A lot of people when they do cat sitting they drop in and they feed them and change the litter,” Taylor said. “I always wanted to be not just a cat sitter but sort of a house sitter too because I wanted to make sure I was spending time with the cats and was giving them the best experience that they could have while their companion families were out traveling.”
Taylor has written a number of articles and essays published in various venues, including manuscripts of some children’s books, an essay for Baseball Research Journal, an essay for Watching Backyard Birds, and several cat stories published in the Chicken Soup for the Soul books.
Taylor said publishing the book has inspired him to look at older, unpublished work he has done. He may convert some of these stories to e-books and publish them online.
Bonus content of “Your Cat Won’t Do That!” will be posted on the website within the next month or so.
“I want to address some more general questions like why do you actually need a cat sitter, why it’s better to have someone come to your house to do the cat sitting as opposed to boarding them,” Taylor said.
“Your Cat Won’t Do That!” is available for purchase online at Amazon, BookLocker, Barnes and Noble, and more. You can also ask your local bookstore to order a copy for you. A copy of the book will also soon be available for check out at the Tillamook County Library.
For more information, visit https://yourcatwontdothat.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.