Tillamook Chamber of Commerce’s Justin Aufdermauer was named Oregon’s Chamber Executive of the Year by the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce. The award is the top honor for a Chamber director in the state of Oregon.
OSCC recognized Aufdermauer’s creativity, commitment to Tillamook and willingness to share his knowledge and resources with other Chambers in the state. He currently serves as the executive director of the Tillamook Chamber, a position he’s held for 11 years.
“I think this award is a tribute to Justin’s passion for the community. He wants to see the Chamber be that rising tide that lifts everybody’s boat, whether it’s a business or a community member or a local organization,” said Lisa Greiner, president of the Tillamook Chamber Board of Directors.
OSCC, the state’s leading organization for Chamber support and grassroot business advocacy, began naming a Chamber Executive of the Year in 1985 to recognize the work Chamber directors do in their communities. The organization works with more than 80 Chambers throughout the state representing well over 26,000 business.
To be eligible for the award, a recipient must have worked in an executive role at a Chamber for at least five years. The selection committee also considers continued Chamber education/professional development, personal character, management excellence, leadership and community relationships.
Aufdermauer, 36, is among the youngest recipients of the award.
“He started at the Tillamook Chamber so young, and he’s just come so far in his experience and knowledge,” said Colene Martin, chief operating officer of the OSCC. “He’s got an energy and this youth behind him that Tillamook is fortunate to have. He’s always thinking outside of the box.”
Aufdermauer’s nomination highlighted many of his creative programs, including the Tillamook Takeout campaign, which encouraged residents to support local restaurants by buying takeout when they were closed for in-person dining during the pandemic. The Tillamook Chamber spent about $4,000 to purchase prizes and advertising for the event; it generated more than $4 million in takeout revenue for businesses throughout Tillamook County.
“That was pretty astounding,” Martin said. “It was a huge economic driver, especially with farms and fisheries and all of the food suppliers Tillamook uses. And it helped keep local businesses open during the pandemic.”
Aufdermauer also became a beacon of knowledge that business owners could turn to as they navigated new and quickly changing state regulations about COVID. He sent out regular “COVID + Business” updates with easy-to-understand breakdowns of new rules.
He found creative ways to adapt events, so that the community did not have to lose out on traditions during the pandemic. For example, he modified the annual June Dairy Parade to run as a no-contact “inside out” parade, where floats lined the street and spectators drove through from a safe distance in their cars. Other communities followed his example in the months after.
Beyond his COVID programs, Aufdermauer received recognition for helping recover a Chamber that was struggling, creating a positive ripple effect to improve the economy and local community.
When he started as the executive director in Tillamook, the Chamber’s headquarters was based in the Tillamook County Creamery Association parking lot as a visitor center. The Chamber had significantly fewer members, and it focused more on tourism and visitor relations than the community. Aufdermauer moved the headquarters to a more accessible and prominent location downtown. He implemented new community programs to help businesses and improve the quality of life for all residents in Tillamook.
He has continued to grow his skills as a Chamber executive by serving on boards and enrolling in professional development academies. Aufdermauer served as an officer and board member on the OSCC for nearly 8 years and is an active member of the Tillamook Coast Visitor Association board, Oregon Coast Visitors Association board and Oregon Destination Management Association board. He is a graduate of the Western Association of Chamber Executives Academy, the US Chamber Institute for Organizational Management and the Oregon Tourism Leadership Academy.
“Tillamook is extremely lucky to have Justin as the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce there,” Martin said. “He has so much experience and he continues to grow. I liked what one of his nominators said: Justin wants the Chamber to be the best it can be for the community, and he’s always working to make it better than it was yesterday.”
Martin said one of Aufdermauer’s most impressive qualities — and a big reason for his unanimous selection for the award — is how he constantly uplifts other Chamber of Commerce professionals in Oregon. At the OSCC conference this month, he delivered a lecture about rethinking traditional Chamber practices that may actually hold an organization back. He openly shared example documents from the Tillamook Chamber for those that needed templates.
“I remember when I first met Justin in 2012, I needed a policy manual, and he shared his with me because he knows things like that are expensive, and he just wanted to help,” Martin said. “He shares his tools, his resources, his best practices. That elevates other Chambers throughout the state.”
Greiner said she sees Aufdermauer do this in the local community, as well.
“If I don’t know where to turn, I turn to Justin first because he generally has a good idea of what path I should take, whether it benefits him directly or not,” Greiner added. “He just wants everybody to succeed, because he knows that will benefit the whole community.”
Aufdermauer said he was humbled to receive the award. He is the second Tillamook Chamber executive to earn the honor; Maryanne Stark received the same award for her work in 2001.
“I’m really proud of everything we’ve done in our community,” Aufdermauer said. “Chamber directors have a really valuable position in their community, and I want to encourage all the Chamber executives in the state to take hold of that and know they do make a difference in their communities.”
