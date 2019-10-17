Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters will be performing as part of The Hoffman Center Music Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Hoffman Center for the Arts.
Like the Ohio to muddy Ol’ Miss, Flynn follows her troubadour heart. A prolific songwriter and a performer blessed with unbridled charisma, Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass, classic rock and Motown. With two critically acclaimed releases and a live EP, and touring that includes 30A Songwriters, Bonnaroo and Bumbershoot, Delfest, High Sierra, Red Ants Pants and Vancouver Folk Fest and support for the likes of Amy Ray, Todd Snider, Hayes Carll, Billy Joe Shaver and the Wood Brothers; Flynn is making a name for herself in Americana music.
With a fresh slate of songs, and with Popmatters describes as “tenacious swagger” Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a bold, new project: Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters. In both name and spirit, this all-female band is a nod to the “Rosie the Riveter” archetype. The 10 tracks feature Flynn’s compelling stories and soulful voice paired with the guitar style and skill of her bandmate, Nancy Luca, who grew up playing with Tom Petty and Bo Diddley.
Dates of performances
—Thursday, 17 Oct McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel 8pm 836 N Russell St
Portland, OR 92227
—Friday, 18 Oct Redding Roots Revival 5pm California Street Labs
1313 California St Redding, CA 96001
—Saturday, 19 Oct Redding Roots Revival 6;30pm California Street Labs
1313 California St Redding, CA 96001
—Saturday, 09 Nov The Hoffman Center Music Series 7PM Hoffman Center for the Arts
594 Laneda Ave Manzanita, OR 97130
—Tuesday, 12 Nov The Wild Goose Cafe and Bar 8pm 2365 Ashland St Ashland, OR 97520
—Wednesday, 13 Nov Western Wednesdays 8pm The Crepe Place 1134 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
—Friday, 15 Nov Siren Nation Event 9pm The Spare Room 4830 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
