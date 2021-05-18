Local non-profit art organization Art Accelerated reminds you to mark your calendar for the fourth Saturday of each month for the monthly Artwalk. This month, visit all of the businesses below to check out local art on display for your enjoyment and/or purchase.
Invite your friends and neighbors to take the opportunity to see what local artists have been up to in their art studios creating these last few months. The next Artwalk is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org
Businesses participating in this month’s Artwalk are:
Roby’s Furniture
1901 Main Avenue
Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Chistine Harrison and Dennis Worrel
Salty Raven
1908 Second Street
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
Lucky Bear Soap Co.
1907 Second Street
Featuring: Sage and Sky Veek
Tangled Yarn
207 Main Avenue
Featuring: TBA
Lot 35 Homes
1902 First Street, Suite B
Featuring: Eric Simmons (Drawings)
Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace
2016 Third Street
Featuring: Jennifer Trost (Pottery)
Kristy Lombard Pottery
115 Main Avenue #1
Featuring: TBA
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
2106 Second Street
Featuring: Art Accelerated Group Show
Lucia Wiley: Portraits of America
Re: Current
2015 Second Street
Featuring: Melonie Ferguson (recycled metal collage)
