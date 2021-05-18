Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Local non-profit art organization Art Accelerated reminds you to mark your calendar for the fourth Saturday of each month for the monthly Artwalk. This month, visit all of the businesses below to check out local art on display for your enjoyment and/or purchase.

Invite your friends and neighbors to take the opportunity to see what local artists have been up to in their art studios creating these last few months. The next Artwalk is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org

Businesses participating in this month’s Artwalk are:

Roby’s Furniture

1901 Main Avenue

Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Chistine Harrison and Dennis Worrel

Salty Raven

1908 Second Street

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

Lucky Bear Soap Co.

1907 Second Street

Featuring: Sage and Sky Veek

Tangled Yarn

207 Main Avenue

Featuring: TBA

Lot 35 Homes

1902 First Street, Suite B

Featuring: Eric Simmons (Drawings)

Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace

2016 Third Street

Featuring: Jennifer Trost (Pottery)

Kristy Lombard Pottery

115 Main Avenue #1

Featuring: TBA

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

2106 Second Street

Featuring: Art Accelerated Group Show

Lucia Wiley: Portraits of America

Re: Current

2015 Second Street

Featuring: Melonie Ferguson (recycled metal collage)

