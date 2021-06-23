Kristy Lombard Pottery

Kristy Lombard Pottery will be participating in Saturday's Artwalk. 

 File photo

Local non-profit art organization Art Accelerated reminds you to mark your calendar for the fourth Saturday of each month for the monthly Artwalk.

This month, visit all of the businesses below to check out local art on display for your enjoyment and/or purchase. Invite your friends and neighbors to take the opportunity to see what local artists have been up to in their art studios creating these last few months.

The next Artwalk is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Hope to see you downtown shopping at our local businesses and shopping for art!

For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org

Businesses participating in this month’s Artwalk are:

ROBY’S FURNITURE

1901 Main Street

Featuring: Art Accelerated Artists

SALTY RAVEN

1908 Second Street

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

LUCKY BEAR SOAP CO.

1907 Second St

Featuring: Sky & Sage Veek

TANGLED YARN

207 Main Avenue

Featuring: Nancy Binkley

Lot 35 Homes

1902 First St

Featuring: Ann Harper

MADELINE’S VINTAGE MARKETPLACE

2016 Third St

Featuring: Jennifer Trost (Pottery)

Kristy Lombard Pottery

115 Main Ave #1

Featuring: Jennifer Trost

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

206 2nd Street

Featuring: Eric Simmons

RE:CURRENT

2015 Second St

Featuring: Elizabeth W. Winters

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Is it time for Gov. Brown to reopen the state and lift all restrictions, like California?

You voted:

Online Poll

Is it time for Gov. Brown to reopen the state and lift all restrictions, like California?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.