Local non-profit art organization Art Accelerated reminds you to mark your calendar for the fourth Saturday of each month for the monthly Artwalk.
This month, visit all of the businesses below to check out local art on display for your enjoyment and/or purchase. Invite your friends and neighbors to take the opportunity to see what local artists have been up to in their art studios creating these last few months.
The next Artwalk is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Hope to see you downtown shopping at our local businesses and shopping for art!
For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org
Businesses participating in this month’s Artwalk are:
ROBY’S FURNITURE
1901 Main Street
Featuring: Art Accelerated Artists
SALTY RAVEN
1908 Second Street
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
LUCKY BEAR SOAP CO.
1907 Second St
Featuring: Sky & Sage Veek
TANGLED YARN
207 Main Avenue
Featuring: Nancy Binkley
Lot 35 Homes
1902 First St
Featuring: Ann Harper
MADELINE’S VINTAGE MARKETPLACE
2016 Third St
Featuring: Jennifer Trost (Pottery)
Kristy Lombard Pottery
115 Main Ave #1
Featuring: Jennifer Trost
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
206 2nd Street
Featuring: Eric Simmons
RE:CURRENT
2015 Second St
Featuring: Elizabeth W. Winters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.