Check out Tillamook County Pioneer Museum's exhibit on the Women's Suffrage movement during Art Accelerated's Artwalk on July 25. 

Everyone is invited to Art Accelerated's Artwalk from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, featuring local artists as well as the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum's exhibit on the Women's Suffrage movement. Artists and businesses are excited to welcome you back and look forward to your support.

Come shop the businesses, check out all the beautiful local art, the museum's special exhibit and make a day of it. For more information go to: artaccelerated.org

Artwalk locations:

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

2106 Second St

Featuring: “Women’s Sufffrage Movement”

Roby’s Furniture

1901 Main St

Featuring: Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel

Lucky Bear Soap Co.

1907 Second St

Featuring: Sage and Sky Veek

Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace

2016 Third St

Featuring: Eric Simmons

Kristy Lombard Pottery

115 Main Ave, #1

Featuring: Kristy Lombard

Salty Raven

1908 Second St

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

