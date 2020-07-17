Everyone is invited to Art Accelerated's Artwalk from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, featuring local artists as well as the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum's exhibit on the Women's Suffrage movement. Artists and businesses are excited to welcome you back and look forward to your support.
Come shop the businesses, check out all the beautiful local art, the museum's special exhibit and make a day of it. For more information go to: artaccelerated.org
Artwalk locations:
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
2106 Second St
Featuring: “Women’s Sufffrage Movement”
Roby’s Furniture
1901 Main St
Featuring: Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel
Lucky Bear Soap Co.
1907 Second St
Featuring: Sage and Sky Veek
Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace
2016 Third St
Featuring: Eric Simmons
Kristy Lombard Pottery
115 Main Ave, #1
Featuring: Kristy Lombard
Salty Raven
1908 Second St
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
