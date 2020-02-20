Art supplies
Photo: Metro Creative Graphics

You are cordially invited to participate in Art Accelerated’s monthly Artwalk, Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-3 p.m.at local downtown businesses.

Take some time to browse wonderful local artwork, visit with local artists and shop our downtown businesses. Art Accelerated’s Gallery at 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, will feature Thea DeFeyter’s extensive work as featured artist for their current show.

DeFeyter’s work will be on display at the Gallery throughout the month with a closing reception on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.

For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org

Local businesses participating in Artwalk are:

ART ACCELERATED GALLERY

1906 Third St.

Gallery featuring: Thea DeFeyter

LUCKY BEAR SOAP CO.

1907 Second St

Featuring: Sky Veek

SARASOTA’S

1911 Second St

Featuring: Thea DeFeyter

MADELINE’S VINTAGE MARKETPLACE

2016 Third St

Featuring:Connie Vincent

KRISTY LOMBARD POTTERY

115 Main Ave #1

Featuring: Kristy Lombard

SALTY RAVEN

1908 Second St

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What kind of housing is most needed in our county?

Given the housing crisis that exists in Tillamook County, what type of new housing would be most helpful?

You voted:

Online Poll

What kind of housing is most needed in our county?

Given the housing crisis that exists in Tillamook County, what type of new housing would be most helpful?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.