You are cordially invited to participate in Art Accelerated’s monthly Artwalk, Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-3 p.m.at local downtown businesses.
Take some time to browse wonderful local artwork, visit with local artists and shop our downtown businesses. Art Accelerated’s Gallery at 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, will feature Thea DeFeyter’s extensive work as featured artist for their current show.
DeFeyter’s work will be on display at the Gallery throughout the month with a closing reception on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org
Local businesses participating in Artwalk are:
ART ACCELERATED GALLERY
1906 Third St.
Gallery featuring: Thea DeFeyter
LUCKY BEAR SOAP CO.
1907 Second St
Featuring: Sky Veek
SARASOTA’S
1911 Second St
Featuring: Thea DeFeyter
MADELINE’S VINTAGE MARKETPLACE
2016 Third St
Featuring:Connie Vincent
KRISTY LOMBARD POTTERY
115 Main Ave #1
Featuring: Kristy Lombard
SALTY RAVEN
1908 Second St
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
