The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita is inviting area artists to create works reflecting the impact COVID-19 is having on themselves, their community, family, friends, neighbors or environment.
“We’re all affected by social distancing and restrictions on movement,” said project lead David Dillon in a press release. “People may feel isolated, concerned or fearful, but we’re all humans and humans need to interact. None of this should dampen our creative spirit and ability to connect through art.”
The project “Creating in Place: Connecting in a Time of Uncertainty,” will feature works in a new, online-only salon on the Hoffman Center’s webpage. The artwork will not be for sale; the purpose is purely creative expression.
All art forms are encouraged:
Visual artists are invited to sketch, draw, paint in any medium or multi-media, or collage whatever they’re feeling, and submit a digital photograph of the finished work.
Photographs of three-dimensional artwork, such as wood, ceramics or sculpture, are welcomed.
Poets and fiction or non-fiction writers are encouraged to pen something new and submit a PDF of the document.
Photographers are invited to shoot whatever inspires them in the current situation.
Dancing, music, or other kinetic art may be filmed, and a link sent to the website.
Instructions for submitting works to the Creating in Place salon are on the hoffmanarts.org website under “Submissions.”
Dillon said the idea recalls the “Tower Art” show organized by local artist Susan Walsh after the Sep. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. 26 artists responded with their interpretations of the tragedy.
“The show was both stunning and emotional,” Dillon said in the release.
“The current coronavirus crisis is also affecting our community in a big way,” Dillon said. “We’re all in this together, but we need to keep creating and connecting with each other. We might be limited to six feet in physical space, but those limits don’t apply to creativity and the Internet.”
Submissions can be made any time. The online salon will be updated often.
