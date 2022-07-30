‘Art of the Mask’ is a new workshop designed for students 6-18 years of age

The 1st workshops will be held August 15th, Monday from 1-4 p.m.at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook, Oregon on 3rd street down from the County Fairgrounds on the corner of 3rd & Olson Road. 2nd workshop will be on August 29th same time also on a Monday.
The Workshop teaches assembly arts, theatre design, and fine arts. Workshops are by the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Youth Art Center. Series of workshops leading up to a Mask Exhibit & Contest for Oregon Coast Youth.
Students 7th-12th grade can compete for Cash Prizes & Art Supplies, Younger students can compete for random prizes and art supplies.
Free Workshop offered by the Oregon Arts Charity open to students in Clatsop, Tillamook, and Lincoln Counties. Additional workshops will be held in all 3 counties send student or family contact info to register to Lawrence Adrian, Art Director at e-mail (occt.youthartprograms@gmail.com) or call or text to 503-801-0603. Attached photo Green Man and Pan from the OCCT original production of “Carnival”, original masks created for the production, by guest artist Jane Klugson. Costume Design by L. Adrian.
Additional info: Besides the Mask Workshop, Families can also attend during the open art sessions to start and build Family Ofrendas or Altars for a “Day of the Dead ‘’ celebration scheduled for November 1st and 2nd, 2022. “Art of the Mask ‘’ exhibit will be held from October 30th- November 2nd. Besides the exhibit in Tillamook additional exhibits are planned in Clatsop and Lincoln County. OCCT/OCCCA has its new home at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook and staff, students, and community volunteers will be working throughout the Summer and through the end of the Year on improvements to the over 100 year old facility thanks to 2- $25,000.00 grants from the Roundhouse Foundation in Sisters, Oregon awarded to OCCT in 2022 & 2023 Local Families and Artists wanting to take part, or exhibit a family Ofrenda should contact Mr. Adrian. The events are also seeking Actors, A Spanish Speaking Event Coordinator, And additional Part time paid positions.
