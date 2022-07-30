‘Art of the Mask’ is a new workshop designed for students 6-18 years of age

The 1st workshops will be held August 15th, Monday from 1-4 p.m.at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook, Oregon on 3rd street down from the County Fairgrounds on the corner of 3rd & Olson Road. 2nd workshop will be on August 29th same time also on a Monday.

The Workshop teaches assembly arts, theatre design, and fine arts. Workshops are by the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre & Youth Art Center.  Series of workshops leading up to a Mask Exhibit & Contest for Oregon Coast Youth.

