Elizabeth Fournier, green mortician and eco-educator, will discuss home funerals and natural burials in a ‘Greening’ Your End-of-life Options Zoom Workshop presented by the Hoffman Center’s Art of Aging/Art of Dying program. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The workshop is a $5 donation. Register at: https://hoffmanarts.org/register/
A Zoom link will be sent the morning of the workshop.
Fournier, also known as the ‘Green Reaper,’ is the author of “The Green Burial Guidebook” and funeral director at Cornerstone Funeral Services in Boring. She also hosts a weekly radio show on KKPZ (1330 AM) in Portland called “Until We Meet Again,” where she addresses a wide range of topics related to death.
End-of-life planning is something many procrastinate about, yet it’s important to consider in advance and make sure your wishes are known, especially if you have concerns about how your death will impact the environment.
In this workshop, Fournier will discuss what a green burial entails, its cultural implications and potential challenges based on geography. Fournier will talk about understanding the history of the American burial, learning regulations and current practices of green burial, adding green elements to funeral and burial choices, and comprehending updated forms of disposition in Oregon. There also will be opportunity for participants to ask questions.
