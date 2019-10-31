Art Accelerated, local non-profit organization dedicated to art and art education for adults and children in the heart of downtown Tillamook, announces upcoming Fall and Winter workshops and events.
We warmly invite Tillamook County residents and visitors to come join us! Visit our Gallery at 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, featuring our talented local artists. Hours: Thursday and Friday noon-5PM and Saturdays noon to 4 PM or by special appointment. Are you an artist looking to be involved in the artist community? We are looking for local talent in all genres. If you are interested, please consider joining us in the heart of downtown. For information regarding the Gallery or the ongoing class schedule in the Art Annex, 1906A Third Street, Tillamook, contact Christine Harrison, Gallery Director at 503-809-9172.
Call to Artists:
Are you an artist interested in showing during Artwalk (fourth Saturday of the month from 1-3PM)? If so, please contact Christine Harrison at: artaccelerated@gmail.com
We would love to expand and include more local artists.
Ongoing Events:
Halloween treats: October 31st from 3-5PM! Drop by for a special treat at the Gallery 1906 Third Street, Tillamook.
Writers’ Meet-up: First Wednesday of every month. Next meeting: Wednesday, November 6th, 6-8PM in the Art Annex, 1906A Third Street (behind Gallery), Tillamook. Lana Hechtman Ayers, writer/publisher facilitating. Free of charge.
Sip and Shop: Friday, November 8th, 5-7PM at the Gallery 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, featuring local writer, Brad Ayers reading from his work. Free of charge
Open Mic: Saturday, November 16th, 6:30-8PM at Yo Time, 314 Main Street, Tillamook. Join Rick Persons and Penny Eberle, our mc’s. Bring your own song or reading to share in a really friendly,supportive environment. Free of charge.
Artwalk: Saturday, November 23rd, 1-3PM at various downtown businesses. See map on website: artaccelerated.org or facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtAccelerated2015 Free of charge.
Art Expression Kids’ Program Reception/Open House: Wednesday, November 20th, 5PM at the Annex, 1906 A Third Street (behind the Gallery) Come see and support what young artists have created in their latest art classes!!!! Free of charge.
Shop Small Event: Saturday, November 30th. Watch for extended hours....remember us for a special gift of artwork for someone on your Christmas list this year! We have many pieces to choose from in a range of prices.
Coming in January: Sign-up NOW!
Telling our stories: a memoir writing workshop
Everyone has stories to tell. This six-session workshop on writing memoir will emphasize discovering those important, meaningful life stories and getting them down on paper. Participants will work collaboratively during each session to shape their stories and give feedback to other writers in a safe and non-judgmental space. Writers of all levels of experience are welcome and will be able to progress at their own pace. Each meeting will last two hours, and at the conclusion of the workshop there will be an (optional) reading by participants at the Art Accelerated Gallery in Tillamook.
Robert (Butch) Freedman, long-time writer and teacher, lives in Cape Meares with his wife, Beverly Stein. He published Beach Bum: A Life in Pieces in 2018 and the autobiographical novel Fancypants in 2008. His work has been published in Purple Clover, Drash, Tikkun, Philadelphia Stories, Still Crazy, Under the Gum Tree, North Coast Squid, Portland Magazine and many others. One of his short stories was nominated for the Pushcart Prize. He has facilitated writing workshops for Art Accelerated, Write Around Portland, Havurah Shalom and the Multnomah Arts Center.
Class size will be limited to eight participants and will begin Thursday, January 7th weekly through February 11th at the Art Annex, 1906A Third Street (building behind the Gallery). Cost for the workshop is: $80. For more information go to: www.artaccelerated.org
