Art Accelerated, local non-profit organization dedicated to art in the heart of downtown Tillamook, announces Summer classes, workshops and events, and we warmly invite Tillamook County residents and visitors to come join us! Visit our Gallery at 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, featuring our talented local artists. Hours: Thursday and Friday noon-5PM and Saturdays noon to 4 PM or by special appointment. Are you an artist looking to be involved in the artist community? We are looking for local talent in all genres. If you are interested, please consider joining us in the heart of downtown. For more information contact Christine Harrison, Gallery Director at 503-809-9172.
Ongoing Summer Classes and Workshops:
Every Tuesday: 1:30-3:30 Adult Open Studio at Art Accelerated Annex (located right behind the Gallery at 1906A Third Street) Bring your own supplies/some supplies provided/some available for purchase. $5 per class/5 for $20 Instructor: Christine Harrison
Every Thursday: 6-8 PM Acrylic Painting Workshop at Art Accelerated Annex. Begin where you are/individual instruction by Christine Harrison. Six class sessions $45-materials provided. Christine Harrison instructing
Shirbori Workshop led by Connie Vincent and Diane Colcord at Art Accelerated Annex, Sept. 7th,10AM-1PM $35 Supplies included. Sign up on Eventbrite.
Color Theory and Composition with Carter Thompson at Art Accelerated Annex Friday, Sept. 20th and Friday Sept. 27th, 6-8:30 PM $40 all supplies included. Sign up on Eventbrite.
Ongoing Summer Events:
Sip and Shop: Friday, August 9th, 5-7PM Art Accelerated Gallery, 1906 Third Street, Helena Fagan, reading from her work. Enjoy your favorite sips, light refreshments, view Gallery art, free of charge.
Open Mic: Saturday, August 17th, 6:30-8PM at Yo Time, 314 Main Avenue. Join Rick Persons and Penny Eberle MCs. Bring your own song or reading to share. Free of charge!
Artwalk: Saturday, August 24th, 1-3PM at participating businesses downtown Tillamook, see map on website: artaccelerated.org or facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtAccelerated2015
Tillamook Forest Center’s show, “From the Forest to the Pacific” ongoing through September 1st featuring local Art Accelerlated Artists.
Coming in October:
October 4th: Happy Hour Paint Night at Blue Heron: sign up on Eventbrite after Sept. 15
Saturday Mornings 10AM-noon, Basic Drawing Class by Christine Harrison at Art Accelerated Annex
Art Expressions for Kids at Art Accelerated Annex, 1906A Third Street. Mondays: Third grade and up, 3:30-5PM, Wednesdays: K-Second Grade, 3:30-5PM, Sign up after Sept. 4th through the YMCA, Christine Harrison, Instructor
New!!! Mommy and Me for 3 and under age group! Watch for more information.
Questions about membership, artist involvement, Gallery hours, classes/workshops? Call Christine at 503-809-9172 or visit our website at: artaccelerated.org or www.facebook.com/ArtAccelerated2015/
