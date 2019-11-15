Looking for something to do on Saturday Night?
Art Accelerated, an all-volunteer, non-profit art organization, sponsors an Open Mic night every third Saturday of each month at Yo Time, 314 Main Street. Join fellow artists with your favorite song, poem, or short reading this Saturday night, November 16th, from 6:30-8 PM where mc’s Rick Persons and Penny Eberle will share music and help create a really supportive, fun environment. This is a family friendly event, and everyone is invited to come and join in the fun on Saturday night in downtown Tillamook!!! Free of charge. For more information go to artaccelerated.org
Upcoming Events for Art Accelerated:
Artwalk: Saturday, November 23rd, 1-3PM at various downtown businesses. See map on website: artaccelerated.org or facebook
Art Expression Kids’ Program Reception/Open House: Wednesday, November 20th 5PM at the Annex, 1906A Third Street (behind the Gallery) Come see and support what young artists have created in their latest art classes!! Free of charge.
Shop Small Event: Saturday, November 30th. Watch for extended hours....remember us for a special gift of artwork for someone on your Christmas list this year! We have many pieces to choose from in a range of prices.
Coming in January: Memoir Writing Workshop let by Robert Freedman. Class size limited to eight members. Begins Thursday, Jan. 7th weekly through Feb. 11th at the Art Annex, 1906A Third Street, Tillamook. Cost: $80. For more information go to: artaccelerated.org
