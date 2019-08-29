On September 7th, Art Accelerated, a local non-profit, artist-based organization, will be offering one additional Shibori workshop at the Art Annex (1906A 3rd St, Tillamook).
Shibori is a Japanese fabric dyeing process that dates back to the 8th century. Natural fiber fabrics are folded prior to dyeing with indigo dye. Patterns are created by folding the fabric in a variety of ways and compressing areas with rubber bands, string, blocks of wood, etc. to keep the dye from penetrating in those places.
One basic Shibori workshop is scheduled on September 7th from 10 to 1pm. The workshop is limited to 12 participants. The Shibori workshops held last year and in June of this year filled quickly! If interested, go to artaccelerated.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.