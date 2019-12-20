Rick Persons and Penny Eberle will be hosting Art Accelerated’s Open Mic Night from 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Art Accelerated Gallery.
Join Persons and Eberle for a family friendly evening of song and reading from your favorite poetry or prose, or maybe you have a story of your own to tell.
Everyone is welcome and invited to come and share in a supportive, encouraging environment together. Please note the change in location from Yo Time to the Gallery on Third Street. Thank you to Abby Hoffert for housing Art Accelerated’s Open Mic these past few years.
