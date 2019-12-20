Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.