The Oregon Art Commission and The Roundhouse Foundation have both awarded Tillamook-based, non-profit Art Accelerated funds to continue their mission of supporting the arts on the Tillamook Coast.
The Roundhouse Foundation gifted Art Accelerated $5,000.
The Roundhouse Foundation vision’s is to create a positive impact through collaboration in communities by encouraging creative problem solving, innovative programming, to stimulate local economies.
Art Accelerated plans to use the gift funds to provide textbooks, journals and art supplies for the nature drawing & journaling program at Wilson River Academy; arts supplies for online family paint events; and Art Accelerated teacher stipends.
The Oregon Art Commission has awarded Art Accelerated a $2,000 grant.
The Oregon Art Commission’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for all Oregonians through the arts by stimulating creativity, leadership and economic vitality.
Art Accelerated plans to use the grant to cover the costs of social media management, internet costs, QR code technology, and accounting improvements.
