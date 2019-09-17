Art Expression for Kids Fall Session at Art Accelerated Annex, 1906A Third Street, Tillamook. Students will paint, draw and sculpt with traditional and recycled materials. Join professional artist, Christine Harrison for this guaranteed mess (also fun)!
Six sessions during October and November will include a variety of art projects in different mediums. Young artists will be able to explore color and textures in multiple hands-on projects inside and outside of Art Accelerated Annex-a new space downtown designed just for making art! Special reception for all artists Wed., November 20th. Mondays: Third Grade and up, 3:30-5PM. Wednesdays: K-Second Grade, 3:30-5PM.
Sign up after September 4th by downloading form on www.artaccelerated.org. and pay at the YMCA $48 for six weeks. Any questions or for more information, contact Christine at: 503.809.9172
