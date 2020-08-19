Knowing that art enriches lives, Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization, through GoKids grant funding, assembled and distributed art supply kits to 200 youth county-wide. Kits include an assortment of papers and supplies needed for happily creating art projects. If you would like to participate in contributing to art kits for additional Tillamook County students, please go to: www.artaccelerated.org and make a donation for the cause of art for kids.
If your student is in need of art supplies, 25 art kits are currently available for first come/first served basis at the downtown Tillamook Chamber of Commerce office at 208 Main Avenue, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drop by the Chamber during business hours for your student’s kit while supply lasts. For more information concerning Art Accelerated and their upcoming events, go to: www.artaccelerated.org
