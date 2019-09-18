Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization, invites you to join in an evening of merriment and painting at Blue Heron Cheese Company’s First Friday, October 4th, for Paint Night!
Christine Harrison, local artist and instructor will facilitate the evening of painting Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”. Supplies are provided and you will go home with a masterpiece for $45. Come enjoy special food and beverages and good company. Painting will begin at 6 p.m.
Sign up today on Eventbrite or stop by the Art Accelerated Gallery at 1906 Third Street and sign up during Gallery hours: Thursday and Friday noon-5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
