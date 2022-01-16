Have you always wanted to improve your drawing and painting skills?
This winter is your opportunity.
Thanks to very generous grants from the Roundhouse Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, and the Oregon Cultural Trust, Art Accelerated is able to host two ongoing classes free of charge.
“Basic Drawing & Beyond” and “Acrylic Painting” classes will begin this January. Each will be hosted online and taught by Art Accelerated instructor Christine Harrison. Class are geared toward adult-age students and will be hosted online via Zoom.
“Basic Drawing & Beyond” will be taught Saturdays, 10 a.m. – noon beginning Jan. 15 (late registration accepted). The class is geared for beginners and those that want to improve their observation skills. This a chance to practice your art with like-minded art enthusiasts who enjoy learning from each other.
“Acrylic Painting” will be taught Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., beginning Jan. 20 (late registration accepted).
The class is primarily a hands-on-learning experience with some demonstrations, individual instruction, group critiques, and some historical examples of artists using the medium.
Register for each class online at artaccelerated.com. After registering, please send an email to artaccelerated@gmail.com for class code.
If supplies are needed, a donation for supplies will be requested. Make arrangements with class instructor Christine by emailing: artaccelerated@gmail.com.
In place of a class fee, consider joining Art Accelerated with a year-long membership. Membership is $25. Sign up for a membership at artaccelerated.com or mail checks to: Art Accelerated, 4185 Westwood Drive, Tillamook, OR 97141.
(0) comments
