Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization announces a fall drawing class for beginners and those who want to improve their observation skills. This is a chance to practice your art with like-minded art enthusiasts who enjoy learning from each other.
The class is primarily a hands-on learning experience with some demonstrations, individual instruction, group critiques, and some history and examples of artists who use this medium. Go to artaccelerated.org to sign up or call Christine Harrison at (503) 809-9172 for more information regarding both classes below.
Basic Drawing, Saturdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16, 10-12 p.m. at Art Annex, 1906A Third Street. $45. Main topics covered are materials and tools variety of uses, scale and proportion drawing, grey scale, and drawing helps.
Acrylic Painting on Thursdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m. at Art Annex. This class is for beginners and experiences painters. This is a chance to try new mediums and special additives just for acrylics. Practice your art with like-minded painting enthusiasts who enjoy learning from each other.
This class is primarily a hands-on learning experience with some demonstrations, individual instruction, group critiques, and some history and examples of artists who use this medium. Main topics covered are material and tools variety of uses, color theory, drawing shortcuts, and individual projects.
