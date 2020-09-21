Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Picasso said “the purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls,” and that couldn’t be truer for local residents lately. You are invited out to Blue Heron Cheese Company, 2001 Blue Heron Drive, to Art Accelerated’s sketch crawl where sketching Blue Heron’s animals will be the focus.

If you prefer to sketch old farm equipment, that is possible as well. Christine Harrison and Dennis Worrel, local artists, will give short beginning instruction. A sketching pencil and simple accordion book will be supplied.

The sketch crawl will take place from 10 a.m. until noon. Please sign up at: artaccelerated.org. Admission is free, but donations for fire relief victims are appreciated.

Art Accelerated also invites residents and visitors alike to come downtown Tillamook, this Saturday, Sept. 26, for the monthly Artwalk among participating businesses from 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your daily life lately, and head downtown wearing your masks, socially distancing, and shop the businesses displaying local artists’ most recent work, washing the dust (ashes) off of your soul.

Businesses participating in Saturday’s Artwalk are:

Roby’s Furniture

1901 Main Street

Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel

Lucky Bear Soap Company

1907 Second Street

Featuring: TBA

Salty Raven

1908 Second Street

Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks

Re: Current

2015 Second Street

Featuring: “Flying Geese” mural by Kelly Raynor

Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace

2016 Third Street

Featuring: Judy Robitsch with Handcrafted Quilts

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

2106 Second Street

Featuring: Women’s Suffrage Exhibit and Dennis Worrel

Kristy Lombard Pottery

115 Main Avenue #1

Featuring: Kristy Lombard

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Are you prepared for a natural disaster?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you prepared for a natural disaster?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.