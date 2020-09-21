Picasso said “the purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls,” and that couldn’t be truer for local residents lately. You are invited out to Blue Heron Cheese Company, 2001 Blue Heron Drive, to Art Accelerated’s sketch crawl where sketching Blue Heron’s animals will be the focus.
If you prefer to sketch old farm equipment, that is possible as well. Christine Harrison and Dennis Worrel, local artists, will give short beginning instruction. A sketching pencil and simple accordion book will be supplied.
The sketch crawl will take place from 10 a.m. until noon. Please sign up at: artaccelerated.org. Admission is free, but donations for fire relief victims are appreciated.
Art Accelerated also invites residents and visitors alike to come downtown Tillamook, this Saturday, Sept. 26, for the monthly Artwalk among participating businesses from 1-3 p.m. Take a break from your daily life lately, and head downtown wearing your masks, socially distancing, and shop the businesses displaying local artists’ most recent work, washing the dust (ashes) off of your soul.
Businesses participating in Saturday’s Artwalk are:
Roby’s Furniture
1901 Main Street
Featuring: Nancy Binkley, Thea DeFeyter, Ann Harper, Christine Harrison, Dennis Worrel
Lucky Bear Soap Company
1907 Second Street
Featuring: TBA
Salty Raven
1908 Second Street
Featuring: Seasons Kaz Sparks
Re: Current
2015 Second Street
Featuring: “Flying Geese” mural by Kelly Raynor
Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace
2016 Third Street
Featuring: Judy Robitsch with Handcrafted Quilts
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
2106 Second Street
Featuring: Women’s Suffrage Exhibit and Dennis Worrel
Kristy Lombard Pottery
115 Main Avenue #1
Featuring: Kristy Lombard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.