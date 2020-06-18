Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization, invites you to Hoquarton Park and Trail, Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. until around noon for a sketch crawl. This is a chance to connect with fellow artists while maintaining safe space and enjoying a beautiful day outside before you visit the Farmers’ Market or grab lunch somewhere!
Registration includes an accordion-style sketch book and pencil. Artists are welcome to bring their own supplies in a medium of their choice. The event is designed to be a low-key gathering of artistic minds and meant to establish a dedicated time to create along the picturesque Hoquarton Park. Viewing platforms of the water, native plantings along the trail—you choose the scenes that speak to your heart and then capture on paper.
Come join the creative fun on July 11. Look for the Art Accelerated sign. Extra supplies will also be available for purchase. To register and additional information, go to: Eventbrite, Facebook, or artaccelerated.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.