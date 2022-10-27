This is Part Two of a two part feature on local 2022 Halloween events.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
It’s time to trick-or-treat your way through Tillamook.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat will take place Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. hosted by Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce and participating downtown businesses.
“You’ll know which businesses are open for the event by checking their window for our flyer,” Chamber Executive Director Justin Aufdermauer said. “Participating businesses will also set up a table or other means of handing out candy in front of their building. As you walk by, you can stop at each storefront to trick-or-treating and show off your costumes.”
The event is expected to draw large crowds, so Aufdermauer reminds trick-or-treaters to practice patience when waiting in line for treats.
“There will be lots of kids out and about, so you may have to wait occasionally. I recommend using that time to admire other costumes, look at the window decorations from businesses, or practice saying ‘trick-or-treat’ in the most frightening ways,” Aufdermauer said.
The Chamber Headquarters, as well as many other downtown businesses, will be participating. The event will happen rain, shine, or anything in between.
Tillamook Revitalization Association creates Monster Mash Bash
The Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) is starting a new tradition. Coinciding with Tillamook’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat, TRA is hosting their first annual Monster Mash Bash! event.
The event will take place Oct. 31 from 3-8 p.m. on Second Street at the Second Street Plaza and between Main Street and Ivy Avenue.
“There will be food vendors; I believe we’re up to seven now,” Event Organizer Chella Herder said. “Bottoms Up Mobile Bartending will be featured and offering non-alcoholic drinks including ‘Bags of Blood,’ cider, and a hot cocoa bar.”
Pacific Restaurant will be serving candied apples and other festive goodies.
“The [Tillamook] Police Department will be set up in front of the Headlight Herald [office] with a patrol car passing out candy and stickers,” Herder said.
Additional activities will include pumpkin carving/painting, pumpkin bowling, cornhole, a DJ with dancing, and an adult and kids costume contest with prizes for the winners.
Ride the ‘Trick or Trolley’
Tillamook County Transportation District’s Holly the Trolley, also known on Halloween as ‘Trick or Trolley,’ will be providing transportation around downtown Tillamook for trick-or-treaters.
On Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m., the Trick or Trolley will make stops at Tillamook PUD, Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, and the YMCA every 10 minutes throughout the evening.
Tillamook Bay Community College to offer indoor trick-or-treating opportunity
Want an indoor trick-or-treat stop? Tillamook Bay Community College, along with their partners, will be offering an indoor trick-or-treating event on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m.
“We will have multiple locations for kids to trick-or-treat throughout the lobby,” TBCC Vice President of Administration & College Relations Heidi Luquette said. “We have wanted to participate in the community trick-or-treating event for a few years, but felt we were a little too far away to participate…but last year Werner’s jumped in to participate so we thought, ‘Let’s do it too!’ We hope this is a fun, rain or shine event for kids.”
TBCC’s partners from the Partners for Rural Innovation building (OSU Extension, 4-H, TBCC Foundation, SBDC, and EDC) will be participating in the event as well.
The Juntos Club’s Afueras Dia de los Muertos altar will also be on display.
2022 Tillamook County Halloween Happenings
Trunk-or-Treat NCRD
Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Rex Champ Field, Nehalem
Family friendly community event.
Neah-Kah-Nie Second Annual Haunted House
Oct. 29, 7-10 p.m.
NKN HS Gym
Fundraiser for NKN High School Student Council.
Trunk-or-Treat Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue
Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m.
Rockaway Beach Wayside, Hwy 101 & S. Pacific
Meet Rockaway Beach firefighters, collect candy and information for a safe Halloween.
Trick-or-Treat the Dory Fleet
Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Kiawanda Community Center, Pacific City
“Trunk-or-Treat” the local dory boats.
Hall-O-Nita
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Downtown Manzanita
Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses. Enter coloring contest at Toylandia for a chance to win prizes.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
Tillamook
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Downtown Tillamook
Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses.
Tillamook Family County YMCA Trunk-or-Treat
Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
YMCA parking lot
A safe event for family and friends to gather and trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk.
Tillamook Bay Community College Trick-or-Treat
Oct. 31, 3-6 p.m.
TBCC 4301 Third Street, Tillamook
Trick-or-treating, indoor activities, and more!
Monster Mash Bash
Oct. 31, 3-8 p.m.
2nd Street Plaza, Tillamook
DJ, dancing, costume contests for adults and children, pumpkin carving/painting, food, pumpkin bowling, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.