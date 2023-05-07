Arbor Day
Photo by Siah J. Kennedy

City staff planting a tree at Coatsville Park on April 24, in honor of Arbor Day and Month in Tillamook and in recognition of the value of Tillamook’s urban forest. The tree was donated by the Tillamook Beekeepers Association and selected by Tillamook’s on-staff arborist, Ryan Miller. Tillamook has been designated a Tree City USA for 35 years.

