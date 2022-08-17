TBCC
Tillamook Bay Community College, home to the Small Business Development Center, Economic Development Council, and Visit Tillamook Coast and the OSU Extension office.

The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships to attend Tillamook Bay Community College this fall. Applications must be completed by Sept. 5 to receive funding for fall term.

The scholarship process is completed online at tillamookbaycc.edu/scholarships. From there, students complete and submit one application to assess their eligibility for multiple scholarships.

