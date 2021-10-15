The Christmas holiday season is fast approaching and once again the Tillamook Ecumenical Committee is ready.
For 12 years, the Tillamook Ecumenical Committee, a faith-based organization, has chaired this holiday program of giving. The ecumenical community of churches has combined their efforts to supply Christmas baskets/gifts into one location to make it possible for everyone who needs a holiday meal.
The applications to apply for a Christmas Basket will be available beginning Oct. 18, through CARE, 2310 1st St Tillamook. The TEC is encouraging families and individuals that require a Christmas meal and a gift for their family, to apply.
The applications will be available starting Oct. 18. The completed applications are to be returned to CARE, INC. office at 2310 1st St Tillamook and must be submitted by Nov. 15. Since the Christmas Basket Program has limited funding, applicants are helped on a first-come-first-served basis.
BECOME A SPONSOR! This program would not be possible without the generous gifts from donors, sponsors and providers. Interested in providing a Christmas basket to a family this holiday season? Contact Dave Stuck at 503-842-6192, we look forward to partnering with you. Cash donations are always welcomed.
Tillamook’s Ecumenical Committee is a faith-based, nonprofit organization, dedicated to serving the needs of individuals in the community. It comprises five churches of Tillamook: St Albans Episcopal, St Johns, UCC, Tillamook United Methodist, St. Peters Lutheran, Sacred Heart, Catholic.
