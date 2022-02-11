Christine Coiteux has been collecting treasures since she was a young girl. She has always loved scouring thrift shops, flea markets and Etsy for brooches, beautiful perfume bottles and other valuables. Her treasure hunting passion fueled her idea to open up her shop, Likely Finds Antique Boutique in downtown Tillamook.
“Every time I came to town to visit my friends there wasn’t anything like this around, and the price was right for the space,” said Christine. In the past she had her goods for sale in various antique malls around Oregon but she is happy to finally be able to open the doors to her own shop. Christine has a variety of beautiful things for sale in her boutique; antique and vintage jewelry, hats, purses, custom furniture, light fixtures and more. She also sources handmade products from local artisans like stained glass art pieces, silverware jewelry and honey.
“I’ve sold a tiara almost everyday I’ve been open here,” said Christine. “It’s been steady and I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback so far,” she added. She’s looking forward to meeting the community at her grand opening event Friday, February 25th from 3-8pm. The event will have a silent auction, a door prize, grab bags, food, tea and music. Come one, come all!
Facebook: “Likely Finds Antique Boutique”
Phone: 971-272-1694
Email: likelyfinds@gmail.com
Address : 1912 4th Street Tillamook
