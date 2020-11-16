The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge and Upstairs Bar & Grill are coming up on their annual Thanksgiving Day Benefit. The event is hosted to fight hunger in Tillamook County. 100 percent of the proceeds from this day are donated to the Oregon Food Bank - Tillamook County Services.
Due to COVID-19, the need for food assistance has risen by 40 percent from the previous year in our county. Last year this benefit raised over $26,000, and even though the battle is uphill this year, they are hopeful that local businesses and community members will continue to support this important cause.
With COVID-19 looming over our traditional gatherings, the restaurants are facing some new obstacles, however they are resilient and prepared to face these challenges head on. With the new state mandates they will be switching gears from in-person dining to takeout meals only. In an attempt to combine efforts, you will only be able to access the meals from The Schooner this year.
If you’re not familiar with this benefit, the meal includes all the traditional fare – turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie. Call The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge by Friday, Nov. 20, at (503) 815-9900 to reserve your Thanksgiving take out meal.
