The Tillamook County Fair is hosting their annual Spring Bazaar on March 11th & 12th, 2022.
The event will showcase over 40 different vendors offering handmade items, home and spring decor and gifts for all ages. There is something for everyone at the Spring Bazaar. Come one, come all it's the perfect opportunity to support Tillamook's small businesses.
Open on Friday 12pm-7pm and Saturday 10am-5pm. Admission and parking is Free to the public. As always, a wonderful raffle & great food concessions.
For more info visit : TCF Spring Bazaar on Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.