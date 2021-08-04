American Association of University Women (AAUW) in Tillamook is hosting their annual membership drive from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Port of Tillamook Bay office, located at 4000 Blimp Blvd.
The free event has been traditionally called a tea and is a way for people to find out more about AAUW Tillamook and see if it fits their lifestyle and schedule. Food and drinks will be provided and everyone is welcome to attend. Contact membership vice-president Kelly Benson at kbenson@tillamookymca.org for more details. The theme this year is “Celebrating We.”
“We started in 1938 in Tillamook,” AAUW Tillamook President Susan Henderson Pierce said. “Eight years later, a member joined and she’s still with us. She joined in 1946.”
This member is Claire Peterson. AAUW Tillamook has three members who have obtained over 50 years each of membership.
AAUW hosts political debate forums, STEM summer camps and provides scholarships to local women of all ages in their pursuit of higher education. Pierce joined the AAUW because of its reputation.
“We honor every religion,” Henderson Pierce said. “We’re about equity and fairness.”
Henderson Pierce said of the main accomplishments of AAUW Tillamook is scholarships. They have one of the larger endowments for Tillamook Bay Community College.
“This year, a student was awarded over $2,500 for her classes at TBCC,” Henderson Pierce said.
This TBCC scholar is Marlene Valencia-Godinez. She is in the nursing program at TBCC and hopes to stay in the community as a nurse.
AAUW Tillamook also has a scholarship to go to university or four-year college, Pierce added. Over $5,500 was awarded this year. This was difficult to do because the normal fundraising has been to hold a wine and chocolate event, which was not held this year due to COVID-19. Tillamook AAUW supported three returning students.
Students who have received the university scholarship include Kara Putman, Allison Wilkes and Baelie Werner.
Henderson Pierce said men and women are highly welcome to join AAUW Tillamook. Members are required to have an associate’s degree or higher.
“Nationally, Tillamook AAUW is part of a district,” Henderson Pierce said. “That’s right on the coast. We’re part of the state of Oregon and we’re part of National American Association of University.”
AAUW is a way to make lifelong friends, Henderson Pierce added. The organization has three books clubs. Members are constantly learning.
“These are members do care sincerely about each other and the community,” Henderson Pierce said.
