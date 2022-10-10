Established in 1987, the Nehalem Valley Historical Society is a local organization that packs a global punch. With exhibits on native peoples, homesteaders, town development and industry, it has captured the attention of people and publications from around the world on its two newest exhibits: trade routes of 17th-century Spanish galleons (and shipwrecks), and the “stopover” by Sir Francis Drake as he and his crew explored the Pacific Coast on behalf of Great Britain.
The annual member meeting will share information about these exhibits as well as the archival project now underway. It is intended to preserve Nehalem Valley history by digitizing archive materials for online access by historians, teachers, students and history buffs for generations to come.
