Nehalem Bay United Methodist Women will be holding the Annual Granny’s Attic Rummage Sale in a different way this year. Due to COVID-19, the sale will be held outdoors in the North County Recreation District (NCRD) lower parking lot, Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-7. This will allow for social distancing, provide safety for shoppers and workers, and much more parking.
Due to the COVID-19 time of isolation, it seems that everyone did a lot of cleaning out, so there are more items than usual for this sale. There is clothing - men’s, women’s and children’s; books; housewares; luggage; games and toys; linens; tools; furniture; décor and more.
The sale supports local charities: Marie Mills, Tides of Change, Rainy Day Village, Food Pantry, CARE, Faith in Action, CHILD, and Grub Club.
Sale hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6; 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 7. Pricing is by donation.
If you would care to donate to this sale, bring your donation to the NCRD parking lot, after 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
The NCRD parking lot is located on B Street just off North Fork Road in Nehalem. Please wear a mask or face shield for your own safety and the safety of others. The parking lot is large and the set-up will be arranged to provide maximum spacing between tables.
