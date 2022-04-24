The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is pleased to announce the performance dates for Ernest Thompson’s On Golden Pond, which opens on May 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at The Barn Community Play- house in Tillamook.
Additional performances will be held on May 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7:00 p.m. and May 8, 15, 22 at 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. There is an opening night champagne gala on May 6th; each ticket holder is welcome to complimentary food and will receive a complimentary beverage.
TAPA is celebrating over 40 years of entertainment by giving a nod to the old favorite, which was first per- formed at The Barn Community Playhouse in 2003. Robert Buckingham, director of the revival production, remembers watching the film with his parents in 1981 at the historic Fox Theater in Rawlins, Wyoming. The movie and the memory have been close to his heart ever since, which is why he chose this play over many other plays performed on TAPA’s stage during the 40 year history.
The story centers around the old fashioned and, at times, inappropriate curmudgeon Norman (portrayed by Chris Chiola) and his loving, force of nature wife, Ethel (portrayed by Kristi Hanson) at their summer cabin at Golden Pond in Maine. They are visited by their adult daughter Chelsea (portrayed by Sarajane Elkins), her new boyfriend Bill (portrayed by Jason Hovey) and his son Billy Jr. (portrayed by Lora Ressler).
The Thayer cabin is also visited by Chelsea’s childhood friend Charlie the mailman (portrayed by Chad Clemmer). Chelsea and Ethel are close, but Chelsea and Norman have never had a father/daughter relationship, which has cre- ated a divide between the two of them. Billy Jr. bonds with Norman in a way Chelsea never could and this helps Chelsea see Norman in a different light. Billy Jr. helps to open the door of communication between Chelsea and her father. On Golden Pond is a love story, a story of healing and a story of an aging couple in their golden years facing the reality of their own mortality. On Golden Pond is surprisingly light hearted , full of charm and humor while dealing with serious issues.
TAPA appreciates their patrons and their patience regarding the postponement of the originally scheduled dates. They sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and any disappointment of their loyal audiences when they had to postpone.
They look forward to welcoming audiences to their performances this May. On Golden Pond is sponsored by The Rendezvous Bar & Grill, and Cyndi Lewis of Rob Trost Real Estate. Tickets for this production would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift for your loved one!
The Barn Community Playhouse is located at 1204 Ivy in Tillamook, across from Les Schwab. Tickets are avail- able now, or may also be purchased at the door. To review the COVID-19 attendance policy and to purchase ticket, visit http://tillamooktheater.com/index.php/ticket-information/ or call (503) 812-0275.
