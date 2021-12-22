Animation: Can it be used to help herds think for themselves

One of thousands in attendance at the Jan. 6th Trump Rally, Richard Esterman, watched from his hotel room, the deadly events at the Capital unfold. He questions the role media has taken. In his newly released third book, “When I Was Your Age”, a person was innocent until proven guilty.
Over the years he’s found himself repeating the wise words of his father…“When I was your age” in hopes that others would begin to think for themselves. As a professional photographer, Easterman knows the power pictures can have in telling a story.
Hoping to appeal to a broad audience, Easterman got creative. “By using animation, simple caricature and talking bubbles, I hope I can get my message across to people. Don’t take everything at face value,” Easterman said.
Easterman received an email from a mother that said her nine-year-old daughter couldn’t stop asking questions after reading his book. He hopes this is just the beginning and more people of all ages will start asking, “WHY”?
Exclusive signed copies are for available only at Bear Creek Artichokes at 19175 Hwy. 101 S., Cloverdale and Netarts Bay Garden RV Resort at 2260 Bilyeu Avenue, Tillamook. It can also be found at RichardEsterman.com, CentralShows.com, and WhenIwasYourAge.net.
