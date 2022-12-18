After long career with Les Schwab, Willhite to retire from the tire business

Albert Willhite has been a fixture at the Tillamook Les Schwab tire store since he graduated from Tillamook High School in 1988. After a successful thirty-four-and-a-half year career, Willhite is hanging up his tire irons and trading them in for his rifle and fishing pole. Willhite is officially retiring on Dec. 31.
After high school, Willhite worked around the clock, pumping gas, he also worked for Burdens Towing and milked cows for the Bennetts. His hard work didn’t go unnoticed. The Les Schwab manager at the time, John Olson, took notice of the young Willhite and took him out to lunch one day to see if there was a possibility Willhite would want to come to work at the tire store.
“I was a workaholic,” Willhite remembers. “I started out entry-level in sales and service, I think I made about $3.75 per hour, so I quit all my other jobs to focus on my new career.”
He proposed to his wife of 32-years, Patsy, the day before she graduated Tillamook High School, and the couple was married in 1990. Patsy and Albert have have two boys, Blake, 26, and Jake, 16.
“I was young and crazy, I had a new wife and it was time to settle down and make my career,” Albert said. “Les Schwab was a great choice, looking back, it was a good decision, it’s been a great company to work for.”
Albert has always overseen the commercial end of the business, but in 2000 he was promoted to Assistant Manager. The same year he and Patsy built their dream home on 16.5 acres, where they live today.
Patsy will still works full-time as a nail-tech. She joked that one of Albert’s retirement duties will be to bring her lunch everyday.
“I plan to work on our property, fish and hunt, we are very into everything outdoors,” Albert said. “If I get bored, our manager, Dane (Lawrence) said I could come back to run the commercial end, but I don’t see that happening with everything I have planned around our home and property.”
Albert is quick to point out, that he’s leaving the store in very good shape, with all of the employees fully trained and since Les Schwab is a very good place to work, many coming behind Albert have several years of experience in their jobs.
“We have a very good crew with many on our team with a lot of years of tenure,” Albert said.
Albert has worked as interim manager of the store, usually when they were between managers and Les Schwab was willing to give him his own store to run, but that would mean moving, and with his dream home in Tillamook, his kids here and still in school, his extended family and his wife with a good career locally, he passed on advancing further than Assistant Manager.
“Les Schwab likes to move you to a new store if you want to make General Manager,” Albert said. “I have too much tied to Tillamook, I could never leave.”
He explained that he knows everyone, has great customers, and loves it here, so moving was out of the question.
“I would miss my customers too much to leave,” he said. “After 34 plus years you make a lot of connections, I still hear ‘Albert, line-one, in my sleep.”’
That’s what Albert loves the most and will miss as he goes onto the next stage of his life, helping people with their tire needs and keeping them on the road.
“I believe I’ll miss helping people the most,” he said. “Servicing my customers, helping people everyday, taking care of people, it’s different everyday, I have so many great customer and that part I will miss.”
Albert’s love for his customers, his lifework and Tillamook is apparent, he also loved to mentor his staff while doing business the Les Schwab way.
“I’m going to take it easy for a while,” Albert said. After thirty-four-and-a-half years and most weeks working 12-hour days six days per week, Albert, you deserve it.
