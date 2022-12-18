After long career with Les Schwab, Willhite to retire from the tire business

Albert Willhite

Albert Willhite has been a fixture at the Tillamook Les Schwab tire store since he graduated from Tillamook High School in 1988. After a successful thirty-four-and-a-half year career, Willhite is hanging up his tire irons and trading them in for his rifle and fishing pole. Willhite is officially retiring on Dec. 31.

After high school, Willhite worked around the clock, pumping gas, he also worked for Burdens Towing and milked cows for the Bennetts. His hard work didn’t go unnoticed. The Les Schwab manager at the time, John Olson, took notice of the young Willhite and took him out to lunch one day to see if there was a possibility Willhite would want to come to work at the tire store.

