Garibaldi Days was held Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. The 61st anniversary of the festival has been themed “Garibaldi Days Lite.”
A fireworks display over Tillamook Bay took place July 24. The highlight of the celebration was the gala parade. Parade participants made the trek down Hwy 101 and parts of the city.
The parade’s grand marshal was Virgil Loudon, a Port of Garibaldi employee who recently retired after 32 years and who facilitated the parade for many years.
The marketplace featured a diverse group of vendors offering a variety of crafts, jewelry, keepsakes, food and more. Other events included live music, a silent auction at Garibaldi Museum, a classic car show, open house of the Garibaldi Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse, and more.
Garibaldi Days is a proud tradition for the 800 residents of the city.
