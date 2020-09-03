Adventist Health Tillamook welcomes Pam Strachan as senior chaplain who will now provide spiritual care for the medical center, medical offices and home care services. Strachan replaces long-time Adventist Health Tillamook chaplain Danny Parada, who took a similar position at Adventist Health Delano.
As a board-certified chaplain and a bereavement specialist, Strachan has extensive experience in supporting people experiencing the loss of a loved one through education, support groups and counseling. Previously, she was the senior chaplain at Adventist Health Portland, where she worked for 14 years.
Strachan said, “I feel called to be here in Tillamook. From the moment the Lord called me to the ministry, he has directed me where to go. From New York City to Portland and now to Tillamook, I obediently go where God leads me, which has allowed me to use my skills to bless others.”
Strachan is looking forward to getting involved and connecting with the Tillamook community.
Strachan said, “I want to work with staff, patients and families. Every pain we go through in life involves grief and loss. The spiritual care department is a place where you can find safety, counseling and support as you walk through life’s challenges.”
Strachan holds a Doctor of ministry with special emphasis in complicated grief and resilience from George Fox University, Portland Seminary. Also, Strachan is a graduate of Andrews University with a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Master of divinity from the Andrews Theological Seminary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.