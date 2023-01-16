Alderbrook

A twosome makes the turn on a warm spring day at Alderbrook.

 Headlight file photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Adventist Health Tillamook steps up big by becoming a major sponsor of the new Alderbrook Golf, Gardens, & Events (AGGE), opening April 1st.  

“It’s really great to see that Adventist Health sees our vision and wants to be a part of it,” said Patrick Zweifel, part of the team purchasing Alderbrook Golf Course.  “We see Alderbrook as a community gathering place, centered around a well-managed 18-hole golf course, thriving restaurant, and a garden, park-like atmosphere.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you keeping your New Year's resolutions?

You voted: