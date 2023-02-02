Adventist Health Tillamook
Photo: Adventist Health Tillamook

In an event promoting heart health awareness, Adventist Health Tillamook would like to invite the community for an artist reception and community celebration of the heart at the North County Recreation District community center.

The event will be featuring artwork for sale by local artists, live music and delicious, heart-healthy refreshments from Wanda’s Café + Bakery this Sunday, February 5 starting at 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: