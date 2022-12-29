foss-nelson-swanson

Dr. Fredrick Foss, Dr. Andrew Nelson and Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook.

Continuing a tradition started in 2019, Adventist Health Tillamook medical providers have selected the 2022 physician of the year as Andrew Nelson, MD at a recent annual meeting of medical staff members. This recognition is based on blind peer nominations for above and beyond service, quality, compassion and professionalism to meet and exceed the mission of Adventist Health by living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.

Since 2012 Dr. Andrew Nelson has served as Physician Radiologist at Adventist Health Tillamook Medical center where he focuses on diagnostic imaging in MRI, interventional procedures and mammography. His peers shared the following sentiments that made him stand out as an exceptional provider to our community, worthy of the respect, recognition and honor the nomination carries.

