Continuing a tradition started in 2019, Adventist Health Tillamook medical providers have selected the 2022 physician of the year as Andrew Nelson, MD at a recent annual meeting of medical staff members. This recognition is based on blind peer nominations for above and beyond service, quality, compassion and professionalism to meet and exceed the mission of Adventist Health by living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
Since 2012 Dr. Andrew Nelson has served as Physician Radiologist at Adventist Health Tillamook Medical center where he focuses on diagnostic imaging in MRI, interventional procedures and mammography. His peers shared the following sentiments that made him stand out as an exceptional provider to our community, worthy of the respect, recognition and honor the nomination carries.
“Always answers my questions and problem solves. He is always calm and kind. He is a key partner in out care team.”
“This provider exemplifies caring with professionalism and education – always available with a kind word! Thorough and willing to revisit a question.”
“This provider is the calm and definitive voice on the phone, or words on the computer, helping diagnose and even treat so many of our patients. His medical knowledge seems endless and ye the is quick to admin, on the rare occasion, when he does not know something, and infrequent yet honorable quality in a healer. He is often in the hospital long before many of us and stays long after many of us leave. His dedication to Adventist Health Tillamook and the care of our patients is unending.”
Adventist Health Tillamook is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization that includes: a 25-bed critical access medical center located in Tillamook, Oregon; the largest hospital-based ambulance service in the state of Oregon with four stations located throughout Tillamook County; and rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices serving the northern Oregon coast as well as the Oregon communities of Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches. Adventist Health Tillamook employs over 550 associates and healthcare providers, and is part of Adventist Health, an integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii with over 400 sites of care. Founded on Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health pursues one mission: living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope. We are committed to staying true to our heritage by providing patient-centered, quality care. Together, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.
